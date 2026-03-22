LADY reveals interesting reason she dumped a guy at the talking stage - “I Just Knew He Wasn’t the One for Me”







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - A viral Twitter exchange has sparked conversation about red flags in the early stages of dating.

Responding to a tweep who had asked, “Why did you Break-up with them?‼️” by Oku (@oku_yungx), (@priye_tanya) shared her story.

She recalled how, during the talking stage, she joked about going out for a meal and he asked to tag along jokingly stating “Bills on you.”

She agreed and paid.

However, she revealed he seemed surprised and then became “overly active,” giving off vibes that he might be trying to take advantage of her generosity and cut him off.

Reflecting on the experience, she concluded, “I just knew he wasn’t the one for me.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST