“Yes, I had MECHI with an old mzungu and I was paid” - Slay queen SIAH WANJA confesses as influencers who attended ODM’s Linda Ground rally in Mombasa fall out and expose each other

Thursday, March 5,
2026 - Drama has erupted on X after a section of influencers hired by
businessman Oketh Salah, who claims to be Raila Odinga’s adopted son, fell out after
the much-publicized Linda Ground rally held at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa.
The online fallout began after Siah Wanja accused Salah of
failing to fully settle their agreed payments after the event.
According to her claims, some of the influencers who
traveled for the rally were shortchanged, sparking internal wrangles that
quickly spilled onto social media.
In the midst of the heated exchanges, a female influencer
said to be loyal to Salah clapped back at Siah, making explosive allegations
about her conduct during the Mombasa trip.
She claimed that Siah had “mechi” with an elderly foreigner
while on tour.
Siah, known for her bold online persona, did not shy away
from the claims.
In a candid response, she admitted to meeting the elderly
man and said he paid her for their time together.
The situation escalated further after Siah accused her
accuser of jealousy, alleging that the same man had rejected the other
influencer over claims of poor personal hygiene.
The public spat has since turned into a trending topic.
Check out Siah’s tweet.
