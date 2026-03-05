“Yes, I had MECHI with an old mzungu and I was paid” - Slay queen SIAH WANJA confesses as influencers who attended ODM’s Linda Ground rally in Mombasa fall out and expose each other







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - Drama has erupted on X after a section of influencers hired by businessman Oketh Salah, who claims to be Raila Odinga’s adopted son, fell out after the much-publicized Linda Ground rally held at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa.

The online fallout began after Siah Wanja accused Salah of failing to fully settle their agreed payments after the event.

According to her claims, some of the influencers who traveled for the rally were shortchanged, sparking internal wrangles that quickly spilled onto social media.

In the midst of the heated exchanges, a female influencer said to be loyal to Salah clapped back at Siah, making explosive allegations about her conduct during the Mombasa trip.

She claimed that Siah had “mechi” with an elderly foreigner while on tour.

Siah, known for her bold online persona, did not shy away from the claims.

In a candid response, she admitted to meeting the elderly man and said he paid her for their time together.

The situation escalated further after Siah accused her accuser of jealousy, alleging that the same man had rejected the other influencer over claims of poor personal hygiene.

The public spat has since turned into a trending topic.

Check out Siah’s tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST