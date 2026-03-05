ANAGONGEWA!! Drama at a Nairobi Photo Studio as a man tries to forcefully take his girlfriend’s phone after another man sent her a ‘suspicious’ SMS (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 05, 2026 - What was meant to be a sweet pre-birthday surprise quickly spiraled into drama at a Nairobi photo studio.

A young man had brought his girlfriend for a professional shoot ahead of her special day, but the romantic gesture took an unexpected turn when a message notification popped up on her phone.

According to witnesses, the boyfriend attempted to read the message, sparking a heated tussle as the girlfriend resisted.

The situation escalated into a physical struggle over the phone, with the lady fighting tooth and nail to keep it away, leading to a messy confrontation.

The video of the incident has since gone viral, igniting mixed reactions online.

Some netizens condemned the boyfriend’s aggressive behavior, accusing him of being insecure.

Watch the video>>> below.

Leo kwa studio kuliwaka Moto… lakini Mbona siku izi madem wanacheat Sana kuliko wanaume ,, pic.twitter.com/4UNZBkw94w — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) March 4, 2026

