Kitutu Chache North MP, JAPHETH NYAKUNDI’s side chick, SAMANTHA, flaunts lavish Cape Town vacation - Chauffeured in a private chopper (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Thursday, March 5, 2026 - City gold-digger, Samantha Nyanchama, is turning heads online after sharing photos and videos from her luxurious vacation in Cape Town, South Africa.
The
flashy young woman has been documenting her trip on social media, posting
snippets of the high-end getaway, including moments where she is seen being chauffeured in a private helicopter
while enjoying scenic views of the South African city.
According to sources familiar with her lifestyle, Samantha travelled to Cape Town about a week ago, barely two months after returning from another vacation in Singapore, raising eyebrows about the source of funding for her lavish trips.
Whispers
in social circles allege that Samantha is currently involved in a romantic relationship with Kitutu Chache
North Member of Parliament, Japheth Nyakundi, who is said to be
financing her flashy lifestyle.
Reports
further indicate that Samantha grew close to the legislator after her previous
relationship with Nyabari Masaba MP,
Daniel Manduku, ended.
Sources
claim Manduku distanced himself from Samantha after controversy surrounding
their affair erupted publicly.
The
situation reportedly escalated when a Nairobi-based
lawyer said to be Samantha’s baby daddy exposed details of their relationship
on Facebook, attracting widespread attention online.
In a
bid to protect his political image,
Manduku is said to have cut ties with Samantha, shortly after the revelations.
Since
then, insiders claim Samantha has been linked to MP Japheth Nyakundi, who is spoiling her with a life of luxury,
including expensive trips and high-end experiences abroad.
Below is a sneak peek into her lavish vacation in Cape Town (Photos & video)
