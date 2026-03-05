Kitutu Chache North MP, JAPHETH NYAKUNDI’s side chick, SAMANTHA, flaunts lavish Cape Town vacation - Chauffeured in a private chopper (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - City gold-digger, Samantha Nyanchama, is turning heads online after sharing photos and videos from her luxurious vacation in Cape Town, South Africa.

The flashy young woman has been documenting her trip on social media, posting snippets of the high-end getaway, including moments where she is seen being chauffeured in a private helicopter while enjoying scenic views of the South African city.

According to sources familiar with her lifestyle, Samantha travelled to Cape Town about a week ago, barely two months after returning from another vacation in Singapore, raising eyebrows about the source of funding for her lavish trips.

Whispers in social circles allege that Samantha is currently involved in a romantic relationship with Kitutu Chache North Member of Parliament, Japheth Nyakundi, who is said to be financing her flashy lifestyle.

Reports further indicate that Samantha grew close to the legislator after her previous relationship with Nyabari Masaba MP, Daniel Manduku, ended.

Sources claim Manduku distanced himself from Samantha after controversy surrounding their affair erupted publicly.

The situation reportedly escalated when a Nairobi-based lawyer said to be Samantha’s baby daddy exposed details of their relationship on Facebook, attracting widespread attention online.

In a bid to protect his political image, Manduku is said to have cut ties with Samantha, shortly after the revelations.

Since then, insiders claim Samantha has been linked to MP Japheth Nyakundi, who is spoiling her with a life of luxury, including expensive trips and high-end experiences abroad.

Below is a sneak peek into her lavish vacation in Cape Town (Photos & video)

