Woman turns heads after attending a burial rocking a figure-hugging dress – Cameraman didn’t miss a thing (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - A woman has gone viral after attending a burial in a figure-hugging dress that left little to the imagination, catching the attention of onlookers and the cameraman alike.

The short video circulating online shows the woman dressed to impress, with the dress accentuating her curves while she paid her last respects to the deceased.

The cameraman, clearly appreciating the moment, captured her in full view, and the clip has since set social media abuzz.

A section of social media users praised her confidence, while others expressed surprise at her choice of attire for a solemn occasion.

Watch the video>>> below

Cameraman knows his job pic.twitter.com/Q7yXphuXXA — AMD (@Bin_muserh) March 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST