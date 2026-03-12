Beautiful LADY shares PHOTO sitting alone in a Matatu and laments that no man wants to sit next to her (LOOK)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - A stunning Kenyan lady has set social media abuzz after posting a photo of herself in a matatu, lamenting that no man wants to sit next to her.

“POV: Hakuna boy anataka kukaa na mimi kwa Matatu”, she captioned the photo.

Her post quickly attracted wild reactions, with netizens sharing their own experiences of sitting next to women in public transport.

One netizen wrote: “I have tried this and I prefer sitting amongst men. Unajaribu kumwongelesha anaringa, but mwanaume, you can tell him you’re broke and he’ll top you up or even pay your fare.”

“But women! May they go down broke forever.”

Another netizen recounted a puzzling encounter: “Mimi manzi alikaa kando yangu, next stage mtu akashuka alikua amekaa kando yetu.”

“Dem alihama akaenda huko. Nilibaki nikijiuliza nimemfanyia nini.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST