When a baddie gives birth! Cheeky slay queens celebrate new mom with a steamy show in hospital and netizens can’t keep calm (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - A viral video showing a group of slay queens celebrating their friend’s childbirth inside a hospital ward - with high-energy, steamy dance moves has sent social media into a frenzy.

In the clip, the ladies are seen shaking what their mamas gave them as they surround the new mom, turning the hospital room into an impromptu party.

At one point, one of them is even spotted carrying the newborn baby while the celebration continues.

The unusual display has sparked mixed reactions online.

Many netizens speculated that the women must share a tight bond to celebrate in such a bold and unconventional way.

Others, however, felt the raunchy moves were inappropriate for a hospital setting, questioning whether the baby’s father would be comfortable with his partner’s circle of friends bringing such energy into the maternity ward.

Watch the video>>> below

Her friends came to check on her after she gave birth😂😂Would u be happy your wife being with such a circle of friends 😂 pic.twitter.com/qcBj4LXRtq — komugisha Peace (@KomugishaPeace) March 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST