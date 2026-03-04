LADY sparks controversy on X after advising netizens to have ‘MECHI’ with their friends instead of strangers - See reactions!







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A bold post on X has stirred up heated conversations after one lady suggested that people should consider getting intimate with their friends rather than strangers.

In her viral tweet, she argued that it makes more sense to share intimacy with someone you already trust instead of a random hookup.

The controversial take quickly divided opinions online.

Some users agreed, saying she raised a valid point about safety and comfort.

Others strongly disagreed, warning that blurring the lines between friendship and intimacy often leads to messy outcomes.

When one user cautioned that such arrangements rarely end well, she doubled down with confidence, replying that the idea would “favour me and mine.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST