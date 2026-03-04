Weird Demands! A LADY narrates what Mwingi Central MP, GIDEON MULYUNGI, did to her after booking her for paid “MECHI” at his Karen home and gave her a paltry Ksh 3,000 (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - A young lady has come forward with allegations against Mwingi Central Member of Parliament, Gideon Mulyungi, claiming that she had an unsettling experience at his Karen residence.

Speaking during an interview circulating online, the woman alleged that she was picked up in an Uber and taken to the MP’s home in Karen.

Upon arrival, she claims she was served liquor and food before they “got down to action”.

According to her account, the MP requested a massage and later made what she described as “unusual demands,” which left her uncomfortable.

She further claimed that there had been a financial agreement between them, but the amount she eventually received differed from what had initially been discussed.

The woman alleges that she was promised Ksh 5,000 but was later given Ksh 3,000 instead, a move she described as humiliating and unfair.

The MP chased her from his home after she turned down his weird demands and refused to give her transport money.

This is not the first time the controversial MP, who was divorced by his ex-wife Doreen Majala, a former NTV anchor, is being accused of mistreating young ladies after inviting them to his Karen home for paid “Mechi”.

Listen to the lady’s shocking confession>>>

Mwingi Central MP, GIDEON MULYUNGI, ni moto ya kuotea mbali...... pic.twitter.com/zXinGUDU6f — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2026

