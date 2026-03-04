Takawari Island Resort CEO, KELITU KASEO, reveals the ‘evil things’ her cheating ex-husband did to her - Used her own hotel rooms to “supply electricity” to other women while admitted in hospital







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after prominent businesswoman and Takawiri Island Resort proprietor, Kelitu Kaseo, went on a social media rant, accusing her ex-husband, Ibrahim Okoth Abele, of infidelity and deception.

Kaseo described Abele as a “serial cheater” and alleged that while she was hospitalized following the birth of their premature baby, he was busy bringing multiple women to her resort.

She claims that he even used her hotel rooms to entertain other women while she recovered in the hospital.

According to Kaseo, Abele deceived these women, including his baby mama, into believing that he owned the luxury resort, when in fact his lifestyle was funded entirely by her.

She further revealed that his side chicks vanished after she kicked him out.

The businesswoman stated that, although she has moved on, she will never forgive her ex-husband for the betrayal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST