Takawari Island Resort CEO, KELITU KASEO, reveals the ‘evil things’ her cheating ex-husband did to her - Used her own hotel rooms to “supply electricity” to other women while admitted in hospital

Wednesday, March 4,
2026 - Drama has erupted online after prominent businesswoman and Takawiri
Island Resort proprietor, Kelitu Kaseo, went on a social media rant, accusing
her ex-husband, Ibrahim Okoth Abele, of infidelity and deception.
Kaseo described Abele as a “serial cheater” and alleged that
while she was hospitalized following the birth of their premature baby, he was
busy bringing multiple women to her resort.
She claims that he even used her hotel rooms to entertain
other women while she recovered in the hospital.
According to Kaseo, Abele deceived these women, including
his baby mama, into believing that he owned the luxury resort, when in fact his
lifestyle was funded entirely by her.
She further revealed that his side chicks vanished after she
kicked him out.
The businesswoman stated that, although she has moved on,
she will never forgive her ex-husband for the betrayal.
Read her full post below.
Below are photos of the businesswoman and her ex-husband during better times.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments