‘Wash Wash’ Zimbabwean and RUTO’s friend, WICKNELL CHIVAYO, spends Ksh49 million on designer outfits - RUTO has given him a Kenyan Passport (VIDEO)







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A video>>> has surfaced online showing flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, spending about $380,000 (around Ksh49 million) on tailor-made designer clothes from luxury fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana.

In the clip, Chivayo is heard casually discussing the price of one outfit, which cost more than $11,000 (about Ksh1.5 million).

Chivayo, who has long courted controversy over alleged involvement in multi-million-dollar scandals and money laundering in Zimbabwe, is a close associate of President William Ruto.

He has been a frequent visitor to State House Nairobi and Ruto’s private residence in Sugoi.

Recent revelations show that Chivayo is among controversial foreigners holding a Kenyan passport.

He has also been granted unrestricted access to sensitive areas at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), including the airside and tarmac.

WATCH | A video has surfaced showing Wicknell Chivayo spending about €330,000 (around US$380,000) on tailor-made clothes from the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana for his wardrobe. In the video, he is heard discussing the price of one outfit, which cost more than €10,000 (around… pic.twitter.com/uNK98vyVpl — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐙𝐖 (@CrimeWatchZW) March 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST