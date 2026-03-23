WANTED!! These miscreants broke into a LADY’s house at Rundah Apartments in Meru and made away with electronic appliances (PHOTOs +VIDEOs)







Monday, March 23, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment two men broke into a woman’s house at Rundah Apartments in Ntharene, Meru County, making away with electronic appliances and cash.

The suspects used masking tape to alter their car’s registration numbers.

Despite the attempt to conceal their identity, their faces were captured clearly on camera.

The victim has since appealed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to track down the culprits.

Sharing the footage on social media, Lawyer Wahome Thuku condemned the incident, writing:

“On Friday night they broke into a single mother’s house at Rundah Apartments in Ntharene, Meru County and got away with a TV and cash.”

“They used a car with fake registration numbers.”

“Please call them to a meeting and tell them it’s only a matter of time before their bodies are brought home in cheap coffins and their relatives will be all over crying, explaining how they were not criminals.”

The footage has sparked public outrage online, with many calling for swift action against the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST