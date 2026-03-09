Was Kisumu photographer, JOE MILES, brutally murdered for having an affair with someone’s wife? His ‘member’ was chopped off! Details of the brutal murder

Monday, March 9, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged surrounding the brutal murder of Kisumu-based photographer and freelance journalist, Joseph Owino, popularly known as Joe Miles.
According to reports, the well-known photographer received a
phone
call on Tuesday, March 3rd from
an individual posing as a potential client seeking photography
services.
Believing it was a legitimate job opportunity, Joe
reportedly left his home to meet the supposed client,
but he never
returned.
When his phone later went off and he became unreachable, family
members and friends grew concerned and launched a search for
him.
The search ended in tragedy after his lifeless
body was discovered, revealing the horrifying nature of the
attack.
Witnesses who saw the body described the killing as extremely
brutal, claiming the photographer had been slashed
in the neck.
“Alichinjwa kama kuku,”
an eyewitness said, describing the gruesome scene.
Even more shocking were claims that his “member’’ had been chopped off, fueling speculation that the killing may have been motivated by revenge linked to a love triangle.
