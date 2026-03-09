Was Kisumu photographer, JOE MILES, brutally murdered for having an affair with someone’s wife? His ‘member’ was chopped off! Details of the brutal murder







Monday, March 9, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged surrounding the brutal murder of Kisumu-based photographer and freelance journalist, Joseph Owino, popularly known as Joe Miles.

According to reports, the well-known photographer received a phone call on Tuesday, March 3rd from an individual posing as a potential client seeking photography services.

Believing it was a legitimate job opportunity, Joe reportedly left his home to meet the supposed client, but he never returned.

When his phone later went off and he became unreachable, family members and friends grew concerned and launched a search for him.

The search ended in tragedy after his lifeless body was discovered, revealing the horrifying nature of the attack.

Witnesses who saw the body described the killing as extremely brutal, claiming the photographer had been slashed in the neck.

“Alichinjwa kama kuku,” an eyewitness said, describing the gruesome scene.

Even more shocking were claims that his “member’’ had been chopped off, fueling speculation that the killing may have been motivated by revenge linked to a love triangle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST