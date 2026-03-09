“Huyu the 4th nilimpea dame akadunga mimba” - MIKE SONKO’s past post exposing UHURU KENYATTA’s Mombasa–based baby mama goes viral again







Monday, March 09, 2026 - Sometimes back, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko set social media ablaze with sensational claims about former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The drama began when Sonko reacted to a viral news clip in which Uhuru accused President Ruto’s administration of harassing his family following a police raid at his son’s home.

Sonko shared the clip with the cryptic caption: “Waaaah! Sisemi kitu.”

One netizen responding to his reaction, reminded him of their past closeness during Uhuru’s presidency and Sonko’s tenure as Nairobi Governor.

“Na huyu mlikuwa mnavuta naye sigara kubwa na kufanya anasa zingine,” the netizen teased.

Sonko then escalated the conversation by claiming that he once introduced Uhuru to a woman in Mombasa and that the two allegedly have a child together.

He added that the matter has remained private because, according to him, Uhuru supports both the child and the mother.

“Huyu the 4th nilimpea dame beste yangu wa Mtwapa akudunga mimba… but uzuri wake analipanga upkeep na kuangalia dame mpaka leo,” Sonko wrote.

While the claims remain unverified, the resurfaced exchange continues to circulate widely, a reminder of Sonko’s long history of headline‑grabbing online revelations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST