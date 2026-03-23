How married NIS officer, ELVIS OPIYO, sent assailants to attack his Side Chick after she dumped him, despite paying her university fees! Simps see dust







Monday, March 23, 2026 - Authorities are investigating a disturbing incident in which a woman was attacked with a corrosive substance following the breakdown of a long-term relationship.

According to information circulating online, the victim identified as Claire had been in a relationship with Elvis Opiyo, a National Intelligence Service officer, for several years, during which he is said to have supported her education and personal needs.

The relationship ended shortly after she completed her university studies.

Sources claim the breakup did not sit well with the man, who struggled to come to terms with the separation.

The situation took a shocking turn when Claire attacked by unknown assailants who reportedly used a corrosive substance, leaving her with serious injuries.

Further reports indicate that the man had even approached Claire’s parents after their relationship ended.

Claire is said to have made it clear that she was not ready to be married as a second wife.

The suspect is in police custody as investigations continue.

Video>>> of the suspect being arrested

The Kenyan DAILY POST