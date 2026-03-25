Video of youthful mourners unleashing wild dance moves on the graveside and pouring alcohol during Kilifi burial sparks debate







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A bizarre incident unfolded during a burial ceremony in Kilifi after a group of youths were seen unleashing wild dance moves at the graveside.

The youths had gathered to pay their last respects to one of their friends.

In the now-viral video>>>, the rowdy group is seen dancing around, and at times on top of the grave, with some ladies ‘shaking what their mama gave them’ as others cheered them on.

At one point, some of the mourners are seen pouring alcohol onto the grave, turning the solemn burial ceremony into an unusual spectacle.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens condemning the youths for disrespecting the deceased and their family, while others argued that it could have been a unique way of celebrating the life of their departed friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST