Hizi Ndizo Sera? VIDEO of DCP party Woman Rep aspirant, MILLICENT OMANGA, parading her voluptuous curves in a dance video leaves netizens talking







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - DCP Party Woman Representative aspirant, Millicent Omanga, has sparked reactions online after sharing a video of herself dancing.

In the clip, Omanga is seen dancing to one of Diamond Platnumz’s songs inside her luxurious home, with the video quickly spreading across social media and generating mixed reactions.

While some users urged her to focus on selling her agenda ahead of the 2027 elections, others defended her, saying she has the right to enjoy herself and express her personal life freely.

Omanga recently ditched the ruling UDA party for Gachagua’s DCP party and has expressed interest in vying for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat.

She has also been focusing on her fitness journey, with noticeable results in the video>>> she shared.

You might hate her, but she's actually everything right to win the Nairobi City Woman Rep Seat. pic.twitter.com/gF68heXiTs — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) March 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST