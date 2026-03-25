VIDEO of KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH dancing like a LADY and kissing FAROUK KIBET sets tongues wagging - Is this why he was once called 'RUTO’s wife'? (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Some time back, social media was awash with rumors targeting vocal National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah.

The chatter alleged that Ichung’wah was part of the LGBTQ community.

At the time, the MP was mockingly nicknamed “muka wa Ruto” (President Ruto’s wife) by X users, owing to his unwavering defense of the President’s administration during the Gen Z-led anti-Government protests.

The jibes eventually forced Ichung’wah to respond.

“You know I am a close associate of our President William Ruto in Parliament, but I hear some people on social media have started calling me Ruto’s wife.”

“When you look at me, do I look like Mama Rachel? My face looks like an upside-down shoe,” Ichung’wah quipped.

Now, a resurfaced video has reignited the allegations.

The clip shows the MP dancing energetically at a past event graced by President Ruto, exuding what netizens cheekily described as “feminine energy.”

In the same footage, Ichung’wah appears to playfully kiss Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, a moment that has fueled fresh speculation.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users joking that perhaps the earlier allegations were “not entirely off the mark.”

Watch the video>>> below

Alikiss Farouk live live😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i6QStbMVF1 — The Mayor (@themayor_ke) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST