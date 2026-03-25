Ladies, Mark This Face! Multiple PHOTOs of VICTOR OUMA, the man who lured a Slay Queen to Novo Hotel and left her with a Ksh 77,000 bill - He has scammed a lot of LADIES







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A man identified as Victor Ouma has been accused by multiple city Slay Queens of luring them into dates at high-end hotels, only to disappear and leave them with hefty bills to settle.

According to claims circulating online, Ouma reportedly invites beautiful ladies to upscale venues, orders expensive food and drinks, and then sneaks away before the bill is brought.

In one of the incidents shared on social media, a Slay Queen (pictured below) was left stranded with a staggering bill of Ksh 77,000, which she was forced to pay after Victor vanished.

In another case, a different woman claimed that she was left with a Ksh 62,000 bill at Habanos Lounge under similar circumstances.

Multiple photos of Ouma have surfaced online, with ladies being urged to exercise caution when interacting with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST