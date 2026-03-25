PHOTOs! Tana River Governor DHADHO GODHANA marries his yellow yellow side chick, KIKI, as a second wife - She is a sister to MORARA KEBASO’s side chick, GILO NTINYARI







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has married Kiki, a controversial TikToker, as a second wife.

Kiki recently went public about the marriage, sharing photos of herself hosting prominent leaders at their residence, including acting ODM Party Leader, Oburu Odinga.

She also previously hosted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the residence.

Kiki appears significantly younger than the Governor and is popular on TikTok, where she is known for engaging in online drama with fellow content creators.

She is also the elder sister to controversial TikToker Gilo Ntinyari, who recently claimed she had an affair with political activist, Morara Kebaso.

Interestingly, Governor Godhana has largely kept his second wife away from the public limelight, often appearing at official events with his first wife, Zeinab Sebria, who is also a chief.

Below are photos of Governor Godhana’s side chick turned second wife, Kiki.

Photos of the Governor’s first wife, who is widely recognized as his official wife.

More photos of Kiki

The Kenyan DAILY POST