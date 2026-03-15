VIDEO of GEORGE RUTO riding dirt bike with Nairobi stunt riders goes viral (WATCH)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - A video of George Ruto, President Ruto’s youngest son, spending time with Nairobi’s fearless biker crew, the 12 O’Clock Boyz, has caused a buzz on social media.

In the clip, George makes a stylish entrance on a red‑and‑white dirt bike decorated with the crew’s sticker.

His casual look - blue jeans, black hoodie, white‑and‑black sneakers, and a matching helmet - adds to the youthful vibe.

The footage captures the energetic riders pulling daring wheelies and high‑speed runs along major roads, while George revs his bike enthusiastically, smiling and interacting with the crew.

Though he avoids the riskier stunts, his excitement is clear as the group cheers him on.

The video has sparked mixed reactions with many Kenyans praising George’s ability to blend in with everyday youth despite his privileged background.

This moment adds to George’s growing visibility in youth‑oriented spaces.

Beyond biking, George is a trained pilot, having earned his licence in the UK, and has wowed followers with helicopter‑flying clips.

He also has investments in Kenya’s vibrant matatu industry.