This video of well-endowed mother taking part in viral challenge with her daughter has caused commotion on social media - Men are salivating! (VIDEO)



Sunday, March 15, 2026 - A video of a well-endowed mother and her daughter taking part in a TikTok challenge has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

The mother, born in 1981, and her daughter, born in 2000, are first seen posing casually in oversized T‑shirts before revealing their matching two‑piece bikinis.

Their striking curves quickly became the highlight, with many netizens praising the mother’s ability to maintain such a youthful, toned physique well into her 40s.

Not everyone was impressed, though.

Some critics argued that the mother’s participation in such challenges was inappropriate for her age.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments