VIDEO of a curvy LADY working as a makanga in one of the flashy Umoja “Nganyas’’ causes a stir online! See Nyash!!

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A video of a beautiful and stylish lady working as a makanga in one of the flashy matatus plying the Umoja route in Nairobi has sparked an online buzz.
In the video, the lady is seen energetically carrying
out her duties, hanging at the matatu door as she helps pick and drop
passengers.
Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, the confident makanga
has been turning heads among commuters and passersby, with many praising
her boldness, beauty and hardworking spirit.
The matatu she works in is one of the popular “nganyas”
operating in the Umoja area.
Many netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady
for breaking stereotypes and earning an honest living in a job that
is traditionally dominated by men.
Watch the video>>> below
Konda manyanga....... pic.twitter.com/wyIVNLhlov— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 10, 2026
