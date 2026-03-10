A LADY confesses she got rid of her pregnancy, a week after finding out her boyfriend was cheating!! Shares PHOTOs







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A lady has sparked an online buzz after confessing that she got rid of her pregnancy shortly after discovering that her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Taking to social media, the woman shared a photo of her baby bump, revealing that she was about three months pregnant at the time.

According to her post, she had initially planned to keep the pregnancy and carry the baby to term.

However, her plans reportedly changed after she discovered that her boyfriend was being unfaithful.

The woman claimed that the betrayal left her devastated and she ultimately decided to get rid of the pregnancy, a week after learning about the alleged infidelity.

Check out her posts below.

