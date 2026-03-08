DRAMA as several LADIES turn up at MP NG’ENO’s late Communication Assistant NICHOLAS KOSGEI’s burial, claiming to be among his girlfriends







Sunday, March 8, 2026 - Drama unfolded during the burial of Nicholas Kosgei, the late Communication Assistant to Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, after several women turned up at the ceremony claiming to have been romantically involved with him.

Kosgei, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash alongside his boss, was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony in Bomet County attended by family members, friends, political leaders and hundreds of residents who gathered to pay their last respects.

Multiple ladies arrived at the burial and claimed to have been in a serious relationship with Kosgei.

The ladies appeared emotional during the burial, with each seemingly trying to assert their closeness to the late Kosgei.

The unexpected turn of events quickly became a subject of discussion among mourners, with some joking that Kosgei had lived a “secret double life”.

