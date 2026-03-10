PHOTOs! A Slay Queen dies while undergoing surgery to get her dream body - Friend mourns in emotional posts







Tuesday, March 9, 2026 - A grieving lady has taken to social media to mourn her close friend who reportedly died while undergoing surgery meant to enhance her beauty.

The deceased lady was known for flaunting her curvy body on social media, which she had previously achieved through cosmetic procedures.

Tragically, she is said to have developed complications during another surgery that was meant to further enhance her figure.

Reports indicate that the procedure went wrong, leaving her hospitalized before she eventually passed away.

Her devastated friend took to social media to share emotional tributes, expressing shock and pain over the sudden loss while remembering the moments they shared.

Check out her posts.

