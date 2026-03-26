VIDEO of beach boys taking advantage of LADIES in the Indian Ocean - Hapa Ni Kama Iligulwa







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A video circulating online has sparked concern after showing a group of beach boys taking advantage of women under the guise of offering swimming lessons in the Indian Ocean.

In the clip, the women are seen being led deeper into the water by the men, who claim to be guiding them.

However, the situation appears to become uncomfortable as the women show signs of distress amid the strong waves.

Despite the discomfort expressed by the women, the beach operators seem unbothered, with their conduct drawing sharp criticism from online users who have termed the incident as exploitative and unsafe.

Authorities have on several occasions cautioned the public against engaging unlicensed individuals offering services such as swimming lessons and ocean tours, citing lack of proper training and increased risk to safety.

Watch the video>>> below

Beach boys wako na mambo buana😂 pic.twitter.com/07SqyOgPr1 — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) March 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST