VICTOR shares private PHOTOs that MAXWELL ODONGO sent him having a good time with his wife, MARGARET AKOTH - Claims they hired hitmen to send him to “Zayuni”







Friday, March 20, 2026 - Victor Ogwaro now claims that his life is in danger and has accused his estranged wife, Margaret Akoth, and her new lover, Maxwell Odongo, of planning to harm him.

In a lengthy social media post, Ogwaro alleged that he has been subjected to threats and surveillance, insisting that the two are involved in a coordinated effort to end his life.

He further claimed that Odongo has already paid a down payment to hitmen who have been instructed to hunt him down.

“I am aware that Margaret met two assailants last evening where Maxwell also joined on a call and paid up to 80 percent of the total cost of the assassination plot against me,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Ogwaro further alleged that he is in possession of private photos of Maxwell and his estranged wife, which Odongo reportedly sent him showing them having a good time in his own matrimonial home in Syokimau.

He threatened to leak the photos and challenged Maxwell and his wife to go to court.

“I have damning evidence against both of you… go to court,” he added, stating that he believes there is an ongoing plan to harm him.

Read his full post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST