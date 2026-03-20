Married woman cries out and exposes her husband’s mpango wa kando, SHARON - Says they have been meeting at her matrimonial home (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - A distressed married woman has taken to social media to air her frustrations, publicly accusing her husband of infidelity and exposing his alleged affair with another woman identified as Sharon.

In an emotional post written in Swahili, the woman expressed her pain and anger, claiming that her husband has been secretly meeting his alleged side partner at their matrimonial home.

“Wewe Sharon, kama huyu mwanaume ni mzuri sana, mwambie akuchukulie nyumba mbali na kwangu. Tuone kama ataweza kukulipia nyumba hata miezi mbili,” she wrote.

The woman went on to lament the betrayal, saying it is deeply hurtful to work hard to provide, only for someone she trusts to disrespect their home by bringing another woman into it.

“Ni uchungu sana unatoka kwenda kutafuta, unaamini mtu unamwacha kwa nyumba, naye analeta wanawake wake,” she added.

She further lashed out at the alleged mistress, telling her to keep their relationship away from her home.

“Kama mnawezana, fanyeni umalaya wenu mbali na kwangu… nonsense,” she fumed.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST