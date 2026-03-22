VICTOR AGWARO reveals how MAXWELL ODONGO met hitmen at Tsavo Airbnb to plan his murder after snatching his wife







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Heartbroken Luo man, Victor Agwaro, has continued to air his woes on social media, accusing controversial social media personality, Maxwell Odongo, of hatching a plan to kill him after eloping with his wife, Margaret Akoth.

According to Victor, Maxwell has made several attempts on his life.

He claims that in the first attempt, Maxwell hosted hitmen at a Tsavo Airbnb, but they failed to execute the mission due to a payment dispute.

In a second attempt, the hitmen were reportedly hosted at an Airbnb in Westlands, where they planned his murder.

However, Victor says he got a tip-off and managed to survive.

He further claims that on Wednesday this week, his estranged wife, Margaret, met with the hitmen and discussed a final attempt to eliminate him.

Maxwell is said to have paid 80 percent of the money to execute the job.

Check out his posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST