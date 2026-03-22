VICTOR AGWARO reveals how MAXWELL ODONGO met hitmen at Tsavo Airbnb to plan his murder after snatching his wife

Saturday, March 21,
2026 - Heartbroken Luo man, Victor Agwaro, has continued to air his woes on
social media, accusing controversial social media personality, Maxwell Odongo,
of hatching a plan to kill him after eloping with his wife, Margaret Akoth.
According to Victor, Maxwell has made several attempts on
his life.
He claims that in the first attempt, Maxwell hosted hitmen
at a Tsavo Airbnb, but they failed to execute the mission due to a payment
dispute.
In a second attempt, the hitmen were reportedly hosted at an
Airbnb in Westlands, where they planned his murder.
However, Victor says he got a tip-off and managed to
survive.
He further claims that on Wednesday this week, his estranged
wife, Margaret, met with the hitmen and discussed a final attempt to eliminate
him.
Maxwell is said to have paid 80 percent of the money to
execute the job.
Check out his posts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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