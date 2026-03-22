Netizens report MAXWELL ODONGO to his employer after sending VICTOR his PHOTOs having “MECHI” with his wife and threaten to kill him - He is an Assistant Director at an international NGO







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Maxwell Odongo, an Assistant Director at the Agency for Child Relief Aid (ACRA) based in South Sudan, is facing intense online scrutiny after a series of allegations surfaced on social media linking him to an extramarital affair and alleged harassment.

The controversy began after a man identified as Victor publicly accused Odongo of being involved in an affair with his wife, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage.

Victor further alleged that Odongo sent him private photos and videos taken inside his matrimonial home, alongside audio recordings in which Odongo is heard insulting and threatening him.

The allegations have since gone viral, sparking outrage among netizens who have taken to social media to call for accountability.

Some users have gone as far as tagging ACRA’s official accounts, demanding that the organization take disciplinary action against Odongo over what they describe as inappropriate conduct.

In one widely circulated post, a social media user questioned whether Odongo’s behavior aligns with the NGO’s policies, urging the organization to respond to the claims.





Let men who have money take care of your wife - MAXWELL ODONGO to VICTOR OGWARO pic.twitter.com/xR2tEbOXt5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST