Modern Day Lawyers! Meet another Eldoret-based lawyer who is causing commotion online with her Nyash shaking videos! She is fully loaded (6 VIDEOs)







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - While the legal profession is regarded as one of the most respectable careers in the country, a new crop of youthful female lawyers is increasingly using social media to gain publicity through dance videos.

Katherine Akweyu, a lawyer based in Eldoret, is one such figure who has attracted significant attention online through her videos.

The well-endowed lawyer has been sharing clips of herself showcasing dance moves inside her office while dressed in figure-hugging outfits.

Many online users have noted that her content blurs the line between professional life and social media entertainment, with some even comparing her to a socialite.

See the videos below

Katherine Akweyu, a lawyer based in Eldoret pic.twitter.com/mx0unNCCDc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026

Nice office, lawyer Katherine Akweyu pic.twitter.com/LhLa9xE4Ym — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026

Katherine Akweyu, a lawyer, reporting for duty pic.twitter.com/QfXCVXmFJ6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026

Katherine Akweyu, the lawyer pic.twitter.com/F5GbSBxZgF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026