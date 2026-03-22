Modern Day Lawyers! Meet another Eldoret-based lawyer who is causing commotion online with her Nyash shaking videos! She is fully loaded (6 VIDEOs)



Saturday, March 21, 2026 - While the legal profession is regarded as one of the most respectable careers in the country, a new crop of youthful female lawyers is increasingly using social media to gain publicity through dance videos.

Katherine Akweyu, a lawyer based in Eldoret, is one such figure who has attracted significant attention online through her videos.

The well-endowed lawyer has been sharing clips of herself showcasing dance moves inside her office while dressed in figure-hugging outfits.

Many online users have noted that her content blurs the line between professional life and social media entertainment, with some even comparing her to a socialite.

See the videos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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