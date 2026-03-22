Modern Day Lawyers! Meet another Eldoret-based lawyer who is causing commotion online with her Nyash shaking videos! She is fully loaded (6 VIDEOs)

Saturday, March 21,
2026 - While the legal profession is regarded as one of the most
respectable careers in the country, a new crop of youthful female lawyers is
increasingly using social media to gain publicity through dance videos.
Katherine Akweyu, a lawyer based in Eldoret, is one such
figure who has attracted significant attention online through her videos.
The well-endowed lawyer has been sharing clips of herself
showcasing dance moves inside her office while dressed in figure-hugging
outfits.
Many online users have noted that her content blurs the line
between professional life and social media entertainment, with some even
comparing her to a socialite.
See the videos below
Lawyer from Eldoret..... pic.twitter.com/U3hoA9tPQh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026
Modern Day Lawyers! pic.twitter.com/zYELDF3mDh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026
Katherine Akweyu, a lawyer based in Eldoret pic.twitter.com/mx0unNCCDc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026
Nice office, lawyer Katherine Akweyu pic.twitter.com/LhLa9xE4Ym— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026
Katherine Akweyu, a lawyer, reporting for duty pic.twitter.com/QfXCVXmFJ6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Katherine Akweyu, the lawyer pic.twitter.com/F5GbSBxZgF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026
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