Veteran singer WAHU opens up on the joy of motherhood, calls arrival of third child in her 40s her ultimate blessing







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Celebrated Kenyan musician, Wahu Kagwi, has shared a heartfelt reflection on motherhood, describing the birth of her third child as the most meaningful experience of her life in her 40s.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, March 17th, 2026, Wahu posted a tender photo of her lastborn, Shiru, expressing gratitude and joy for the transformative journey.

“The best thing that’s happened to me in my 40s. God really knew I needed her,” she wrote, capturing the depth of her emotions.

Wahu, who has long balanced her music career with family life, spoke candidly about the emotional fulfilment that comes with welcoming another child later in life.

Together with her husband, fellow singer Nameless, Wahu welcomed Shiru on October 11th, 2022.

The couple revealed that she was named after Nameless’s eldest sister, Rosemary, in line with Kikuyu tradition, and promised she will also carry an African name like her siblings.

The couple, married since 2005, are proud parents to three daughters: Tumiso (born 2006), Nyakio (born 2013), and Shiru.

Their enduring love story, which began in 1997, continues to inspire fans, while Wahu’s latest reflection reminds many that motherhood remains one of life’s greatest blessings, regardless of the timing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST