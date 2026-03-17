CCTV captures armed robbery outside Okash Hotel in South C as residents complain about escalating insecurity in the area (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - CCTV footage has surfaced showing the moment a man was accosted by an armed thug outside Okash Hotel in South C.

In the footage, the victim is seen parking his car outside the hotel, unaware that an armed thug was trailing him.

Moments after stepping out of the vehicle, the thug brandished a pistol and confronted him, ordering him to surrender.

Security guards stationed outside the hotel were left shaken as the robbery incident unfolded.

Locals claim that cases of armed robbery have been on the rise in the estate and are urging authorities to intervene.

Watch the footage>>> below

Outside Okash Hotel in South C, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/L3ZiT01FI0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST