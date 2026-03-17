“Netizens defend GEORGE RUTO amid criticism after flashy Naivasha Safari Rally appearance in Ksh 40M G-Wagon escorted by Ksh 35M Lexus (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - President William Ruto’s youngest son, George Ruto, is trending after making a grand entrance in Naivasha over the weekend behind the wheel of a brand-new Mercedes G-Wagon valued at over Ksh 40 million.

Adding to the spectacle, his convoy included security escorts driving a 2026 Lexus model worth more than Ksh 35 million, turning heads and igniting conversations online.





The display of opulence has divided Kenyans.

A section of netizens castigated George, accusing him of flaunting wealth at a time when many citizens are struggling to make ends meet under the harsh economic climate.

Critics argued that such extravagance felt like “spitting on Kenyans” grappling with high living costs.

On the flip side, others rallied behind the young Ruto, insisting that he has every right to enjoy his privileges as the President’s son.

“If my father was the president, I would be changing cars like clothes. I’d also be importing beautiful damsels from Malaysia,” one user quipped, highlighting the hypocrisy of expecting modesty from someone born into power.

Others pointed out that George’s ventures in the matatu industry are well known, suggesting that he could afford luxury cars without necessarily dipping into taxpayers’ money.

Watch the video below

George Ruto drove to Naivasha for the Safari Rally in a sh 40 Million G - Wagon 2025 model followed closely by sh 35 Million Lexus 2026 model security vehicle. pic.twitter.com/vhCAyt9GTQ — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) March 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST