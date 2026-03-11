Valid or Petty? LADY sparks debate after listing the types of men she cannot date in viral post on X (LOOK)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - A viral post on X by Remi (@Miss_Oluremi) has sparked a heated debate after she boldly listed the types of men she refuses to date - based purely on their social media habits.

Her post included sharp lines like: “I can’t date someone who posts the food aisle at a restaurant on his status” and “I can’t date someone who always posts transaction receipts.”

She went further, saying she avoids men who share screenshots of conversations or constantly update their location.

Her most striking remark was: “Generally, I can’t date someone who posts on his status every day.”

While some netizens applauded her honesty as “valid,” others dismissed the list as “petty.”

Either way, the post proves that digital behavior is now a serious dealbreaker in modern dating.





The Kenyan DAILY POST