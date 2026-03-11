ALIGULA?? Prominent city lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI responds to ex-wife’s claims he had ‘MECHI’ with Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, leading to their messy break up (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Prominent city lawyer, Harrison Kinyanjui, has strongly denied allegations by his estranged ex-wife, Wanja Nyarari, that he had an affair with Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, which allegedly led to the collapse of their marriage.

Wanja had previously claimed that Wakirumba was romantically involved with her ex-husband, accusing the popular radio presenter of contributing to their messy breakup that eventually ended in a divorce suit.

However, speaking during an interview on Kameme FM, where he was hosted by Wakirumba herself, Harrison dismissed the allegations as baseless and malicious.

According to the outspoken lawyer, his former wife was merely spreading false claims to damage his reputation.

“She was lying to taint our image,” Harrison said in Kikuyu, appearing visibly irritated by the accusations.

Harrison and his ex-wife have been at loggerheads since their separation, with their fallout spilling into the courts.

Their divorce turned bitter and is still the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, particularly over the custody of their children.

At one point during their public feud, Wanja accused the celebrated lawyer of secretly sacrificing their daughter and burying her body, claims that shocked many and further escalated the dispute between the former couple.

Meanwhile, the bad blood between Wakirumba and Wanja has also played out on social media, where the two have been exchanging harsh words and unprintable insults in a series of online confrontations.

Below is the video of Harrison Kinyanjui addressing the claims that he had an affair with Muthoni Wa Kirumba.

