US-based Kenyan nurse and social media influencer, ABEDINECHE KATUE, arrested for allegedly taking advantage of a disabled patient - (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 07, 2026 - A US-based Kenyan nurse and social media influencer, Abedinecho Kyalo Katue, 46, has found himself at the center of a troubling case in Florida.

Katue, who worked as a float nurse at AdventHealth Orlando, was arrested this week by the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities allege that in January 2025, Katue assaulted a physically incapacitated amputee patient at the hospital.

According to investigators, he forced his way into the patient’s room, touched her inappropriately while she was using a bedpan, and attempted to inject morphine to sedate her.

Hospital staff reported the incident immediately, but Katue reportedly evaded capture for nearly two months before being tracked down to Ocoee.

He is now being held at Orange County Jail, awaiting trial.

Katue had built a dual identity as both a healthcare worker and an online personality.

