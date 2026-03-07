Jambazi Sugu!! Beautiful Nairobi LADY exposes herself after dropping her phone while fleeing from a crime scene (PHOTOs)

Saturday, March 7,
2026 - Police have launched a manhunt for a lady identified as Vera
and her male accomplice, following a suspected house break-in incident reported
in the Kamitha
area of Nairobi.
According to reports, the two suspects broke into the house
of a visually
impaired man in what authorities believe was a planned theft.
The homeowner reportedly became aware that there were
intruders inside his house and immediately raised an alarm,
attracting the attention of neighbours.
The alarm is said to have forced the suspects to flee
the scene in a hurry before they could take more items from the
house.
However, during the chaotic escape, the suspects reportedly
managed to steal a Lenovo laptop that belongs to
the victim.
In an unexpected twist, the female suspect dropped
her mobile phone while escaping from the house.
The device was later recovered and is said to have played
a key role in helping investigators establish her identity.
The incident was reported at Muthangari Police
Station, where officers have since launched investigations and
are pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the suspects.
The case remains under investigation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
