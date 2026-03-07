Jambazi Sugu!! Beautiful Nairobi LADY exposes herself after dropping her phone while fleeing from a crime scene (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Police have launched a manhunt for a lady identified as Vera and her male accomplice, following a suspected house break-in incident reported in the Kamitha area of Nairobi.

According to reports, the two suspects broke into the house of a visually impaired man in what authorities believe was a planned theft.

The homeowner reportedly became aware that there were intruders inside his house and immediately raised an alarm, attracting the attention of neighbours.

The alarm is said to have forced the suspects to flee the scene in a hurry before they could take more items from the house.

However, during the chaotic escape, the suspects reportedly managed to steal a Lenovo laptop that belongs to the victim.

In an unexpected twist, the female suspect dropped her mobile phone while escaping from the house.

The device was later recovered and is said to have played a key role in helping investigators establish her identity.

The incident was reported at Muthangari Police Station, where officers have since launched investigations and are pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the suspects.

The case remains under investigation.

