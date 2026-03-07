Netizens shocked by KHALIF KAIRO’s downfall as he shuts down his physical office after being auctioned - He can’t even afford to pay rent







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has shut down his physical office as his financial struggles continue to mount, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

The once-flamboyant businessman took to his social media platforms to announce that his office located at Diamond Plaza in Nairobi had been closed.

According to Kairo, he had made the decision to transition his operations to a fully digital model.

However, the announcement quickly attracted attention from hawk-eyed netizens, who shared a public notice from an auctioneer suggesting that some items linked to his office were being auctioned following an alleged rent dispute with his landlord.

The development comes barely a year after Kairo found himself at the center of controversy following allegations that he defrauded several clients in car importation deals.

The accusations led to his arrest and legal troubles, which significantly damaged his reputation and business credibility.

The negative publicity saw many potential clients distance themselves from his business, contributing to the apparent collapse of his once-thriving car dealership.

At the height of his success, Kairo was widely known on social media for showcasing a lavish lifestyle, frequently posting photos and videos of luxury cars, expensive gifts and high-end vacations.

He also attracted attention for his relationships with Instagram socialites, whom he often flew to exotic destinations around the world while documenting the trips online.

Many Kenyans on X (formerly Twitter) have been reacting to his apparent downfall, with some expressing shock at how quickly his fortunes have changed, while others have criticized his past flamboyant lifestyle.

See the notice from an auctioneer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST