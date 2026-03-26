Uproar as rogue city council askaris are captured on camera roughing up a female hawker in Nairobi CBD as she wails helplessly (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Outrage has erupted after rogue Nairobi City County askaris were captured on camera harassing and assaulting a female hawker during a crackdown in the CBD.

The victim, a young mother, was selling fruits along a busy street when county officials attempted to arrest her.

The situation escalated after she resisted, prompting the askaris to use force.

In the disturbing video, the officers are seen manhandling the woman and pouring her fruits onto the tarmac as she cries out helplessly.

The incident drew the attention of passersby, many of whom appeared angered by the officers’ actions, with some attempting to intervene.

The footage>>> has since sparked widespread condemnation online, with Kenyans calling out the use of excessive force against small-scale traders trying to earn a living.

Why would anyone do this to a mother just because you are a county officer🤔



Hatuendelei vizuri kama inch😢 pic.twitter.com/lha84qXFC5 — The Mayor (@themayor_ke) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST