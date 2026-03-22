Uasin Gishu Governor unleashes goons on a businessman who demanded payment after servicing county vehicles - Has not been paid for over a year (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - A businessman has come forward with allegations of intimidation and unfair treatment by Uasin Gishu Governor, Jonathan Bii, following a prolonged payment dispute.

Sammy Mudaki, the owner of 64 Auto Solutions, claims that his company was awarded a tender to repair vehicles belonging to the Uasin Gishu County Government.

According to Mudaki, he has been servicing the vehicles for over a year, but has not received payment for the work done.

The situation reportedly escalated when county askaris and goons stormed his garage and took away several vehicles that had been under repair.

Mudaki claims that the askaris issued threats and warned him against pursuing payment, allegedly telling him there was little he could do about the situation.

The incident, which has sparked outrage on social media, was captured on video, with users expressing concern over the treatment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) working with Government entities.

Mudaki maintains that the vehicles were legally in his possession as part of the repair agreement and insists that the County should instead settle the outstanding payments.

He now fears that the standoff could cripple his business operations.

My friend Sammy Mudaki who owns 64 Auto Solutions was given a tender to repair Uasin Gishu County vehicles. For 1 year, the county has not been paying him. Today, the Governor sent county askaris (goons) who forcefully came and took away cars from the garage, threatened him and… pic.twitter.com/dWqZuWVjUc — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) March 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST