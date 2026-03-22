OSCAR SUDI sparks laughter after introducing his childhood girlfriend at a burial - Promises to pay her daughter’s school fees (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, left mourners in stitches after introducing his childhood girlfriend during a burial.

In a video making rounds on social media, Sudi is seen narrating how he was madly in love with the woman when they were young and believed he would eventually marry her.

“Kama watu wangekua wanaona wakiwa wadogo, ningeoa huyu,” Sudi was heard saying, as mourners burst into laughter.

He recounted how they used to go on school trips together, but as fate would have it, she later got married to another man.

However, Sudi promised to pay school fees for her daughter, who is currently in high school.

Watch the hilarious video>>> below

OSCAR SUDI's blast from the past..... pic.twitter.com/5lqZrUEfnY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST