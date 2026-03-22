Comedian OGA OBINNA blasts Kenyan women taking part in viral 'Kijana Kanichukua' TikTok trend - “There is nothing cool about it” (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Comedian and media personality, Oga Obinna, has raised concerns over the viral TikTok trend dubbed “Kijana Kanichukua”, warning that clout chasing is trivializing serious issues.

The challenge began innocently, with women sharing sweet gestures from their partners while using Christina Shusho’s Thamani Ya Wokovu as background music.

But it quickly took a darker turn.

Some participants started posting clips showing bruised faces or injured ribs, framing them as part of the trend.

While a few used the moment to highlight gender‑based violence, others leaned on filters and jokes, turning the challenge into satire.

Obinna, a father of five, says this shift is dangerous.

“Gen Zs have a way of making everything look cool, but no matter how you look at it, there is nothing cool about gender‑based violence.”

“There is nothing cool about it,” he stressed.

He acknowledged that some creators were genuinely raising awareness but disagreed with the soundtrack and the slang twist.

“Personally, kanitengeza is supposed to be a cool thing; it is slang meant to be funny.”

“It means someone is going to physically assault you, but normally in a funny way,” he explained.

Adding: “It does not sit well with me because now we also have men who go through similar situations, and gender‑based violence is not a cool thing.”

Obinna emphasized that many of those jumping on the trend have never experienced abuse, making the parody disrespectful to actual victims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST