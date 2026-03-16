Toxic mother disowns Gen Z daughter who wanted to find her father after 23 years, shares messages







Monday, March 16, 2026 - A young Gen Z lady has taken to social media to share the messages she received from her mother after attempting to reunite with her father after 23 years.

The lady, who was raised single-handedly by her mother following a separation, hoped to mend fences and reconnect with her father.

Instead, her mother reacted angrily, sending a barrage of messages cursing her for seeking the reunion.

In one of the messages, the mother went as far as to disown her daughter, stating: “I have deleted you from the children I gave birth to.”

Check out the messages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST