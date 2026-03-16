Kenyan TikToker GLORIA NTAZOLA sparks controversy with bold claims on broke LADIES getting pregnant - “It should be declared a crime” (VIDEO)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan social media personality, Gloria Ntazola, has stirred controversy after declaring that women who get pregnant without the financial means to support a child should be arrested.

In a fiery TikTok video, Ntazola argued that reproduction should be reserved for those with money, insisting that the Government ought to strip the poor of this “privilege.”

She went as far as to call pregnancy without financial stability “one of the biggest crimes,” saying such women should be arraigned in court for “inconveniencing the entire world.”

Ntazola questioned how women in such situations expect their children to be provided for, stressing that raising a baby is a “whole project” requiring serious financial planning.

“Huna plans za kutake care of the child, but you are so heavily pregnant. You are a criminal and should be arrested,” she declared.

Taking her argument further, Ntazola claimed that intimacy itself should be a luxury reserved for the wealthy.

She suggested that the Government classifies intimacy as a privilege, punishable by jail time for those without money.

“If you don’t have money, don’t approach or talk to girls,” she warned, adding that women should also avoid men who cannot provide.

Her remarks>>> have sparked heated reactions online, with many branding her views extreme, while others admitted she raised uncomfortable truths about financial responsibility and parenting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST