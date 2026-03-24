Tiaty MP, KAMKET, blames Gertrude’s Hospital for his 13-year-old son’s death, vows to sue the hospital for negligence and misdiagnosis







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket, has accused Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital of medical negligence following the death of his 13-year-old son, Bill Lorupe Ballot Kassait.

The boy died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi-based hospital and was laid to rest on March 23rd in Kositei, Baringo County.

Speaking during the funeral ceremony, Kamket alleged that doctors mishandled his son’s case by administering drugs before conducting proper tests and delaying a chest X-ray.

He said the hospital’s negligence and misdiagnosis led to his son’s death.

“Doctors are being careless; it has become a business, not treatment,” Kamket said.

“I will talk with regulators. I will talk with the Government.”

His wife, Data Protection Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, shared her son’s final words: “Mum, I love you. Mum, will I make it? Mum, am I dying?”

Kamket, who serves as vice-chair of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee in Parliament, vowed to sue the hospital and pursue reforms to protect families who “cannot and are suffering in silence.”

The family’s accusations have reignited debate over accountability in private hospitals.

Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, long regarded as a premier pediatric facility, has previously faced claims of negligence.

Watch the video>>> below

It took the death of his son for the untouchable mp tiaty kujua the negligence in hospitals.

Akitutumia goons 200 he wished us to end in the same hospitals ili tuende sayuni.pic.twitter.com/w7RwpnHQvy — wanjiru (@Wanjiru2027) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST