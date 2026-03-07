Thugs take advantage of heavy floods to rob residents as security concerns rise in Nairobi - Watch a victim being violently robbed (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - A disturbing video circulating online has captured the moment a suspected thug took advantage of heavy flooding in Nairobi to rob a vulnerable member of the public.

The incident occurred in Kiamaiko, an informal settlement in the city that has often been associated with high levels of crime.

In the video, a man who was struggling to wade through the floodwaters is seen being violently confronted by a suspected thug.

The attacker attempted to rob the victim while he was trying to navigate the flooded area.

Moments later, members of the public rushed to the victim’s rescue, forcing the suspect to flee from the scene before he could cause further harm.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST