Disgraceful Send-Off! Drama as mourners confront clergy for burying a married man at 9 AM, denying the family a chance to pay last tributes (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Tensions flared during a burial ceremony after mourners confronted clergy over what they described as a “disgraceful” send-off for a married man.

The man was reportedly buried at 9 a.m, a time that many in the community felt was inappropriate and disrespectful.

According to members of the Sabaot community, cultural traditions dictate that a married man with a family should not be buried too early in the morning.

Such practices allow relatives, friends and the wider community sufficient time to pay their last respects and honor the deceased.

A video shared online shows mourners confronting the clergy, demanding that they adhere to cultural traditions.

Some of the mourners lamented that early morning burials are only appropriate for cases of suicide, not for married men with families.

The disgruntled mourners also noted that the clergy arrived before the grave was fully dug, further aggravating the situation.

We respect the clergy and the role they play in guiding our spiritual lives.



