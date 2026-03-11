This viral video of Kenyan Gen Z baddies taking part in the NikoKadi challenge should worry RUTO ahead of 2027 elections (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - It seems Kenyan Gen Zs are not leaving anything to chance ahead of the 2027 elections, if the viral TikTok challenge dubbed #NikoKadi is anything to go by.

The trend, which is quickly gaining traction, aims to rally young people to register as voters - and it’s already sparking conversations across social media.

In one widely shared video, a young woman proudly introduces her girl squad, confirming that each member is a registered voter.

The playful yet powerful clips are resonating with Kenya’s youngest demographic, who are expected to play a decisive role in the upcoming polls.

Analysts project that up to five million new voters will join the register, making Gen Z a force that could tilt the balance.

Both the opposition and President William Ruto are keenly aware of this reality.

Experts note that whichever side secures the Gen Z vote in 2027 will likely carry the day.

For Ruto, however, many young people remain opposed to his re‑election, citing the Government’s heavy‑handed response to the anti‑Government protests of 2024 and 2025, which saw abductions and deaths among youth activists.

In a bid to win back their support, Ruto has been dangling incentives such as the NYOTA Fund, designed to help young people start businesses.

Whether such initiatives will sway Gen Z remains to be seen.

Watch the video>>> below.